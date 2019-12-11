Irish theatre’s future silently vanishes

Sir, – Peter Crawley’s review of Irish Theatre 2019 (Ticket, December 7th) sounds an urgent and timely alarm: “. . . as an artform’s future vanishes. And it’s happening without a sound.” Silence is institutionalised. Crawley’s alert has triggered no lively debate on representative organisations’ social media platforms. The funded centre is holding. Practitioners, emerging and established, can expect no revolutionary zeal from theatre’s officer class. As with Waking the Feminists and other grass-roots initiated conversations, insistent advocacy for Irish theatre may well require action by its spear-carriers. – Yours, etc,

TV HONAN,

Waterford.