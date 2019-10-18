Irish Rail and using the free travel pass

Sir, – This week I went to Newry by train. At Connolly Station in Dublin, I handed in my senior citizen free travel pass to get my ticket. I was handed back my pass and a blue form. It asked for my name, address, etc, and what I had for my breakfast. I am 75 years old and did not have my glasses, so I asked the ticket agent to complete the form for me. This took him some time, including adding the number from the back of the pass. I felt I was in the Soviet Union. Surely with a public service card, which includes biometric details, this is a farce. – Yours, etc,

PEADAR Ó SÍRÍN,

Dublin 9.