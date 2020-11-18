Irish Rail and birdsong

Sir, – It is a lovely idea of Irish Rail to support the public art project of sound artist Christopher Steenson and play recordings of birdsong on their network for commuters in the Dublin region (“Birdsong fills the air at rail stations across the country”, News, November 17th).

Helping people to reconnect with nature is doubly important in these challenging times.

However, another more meaningful way for Irish Rail to show their respect for the natural environment would be for it to stop its annual removal of kilometres of hedgerow, a vital habitat for many of our bird species, without any environmental impact assessment. – Yours, etc,

PJ O’MEARA,

Save Our

Hedgerows,

Newtownadam,

Cahir,

Co Tipperary.