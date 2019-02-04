Irish ports post-Brexit

Sir, – The best way to shorten any potential queues at Dublin Port post-Brexit is to develop the infrastructure at the other ports around the country. This includes actually completing the M11 from Oylegate to Rosslare Harbour, developing the N25 and N24 to motorway status to allow better truck access from Rosslare to Waterford, Cork and Limerick and between Waterford and Limerick, and reopening the Rosslare Harbour-Waterford rail line to allow for greater freight traffic, particularly container traffic. The reopening of the Limerick-Foynes line should also be considered.

This presumes that the Government actually decides to tackle our carbon emission problem and insists that Irish Rail reopens its freight depots and massively increases its services. – Yours, etc,

TIM SWEETMAN,

Islandbridge,

Dublin 8.