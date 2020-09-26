Irish medical recruitment policies and the developing world

Sir, – Rosamond Bennett, chief executive of Christian Aid Ireland, argues convincingly for more aid to be given to developing countries badly affected by the coronavirus (“It is time to think about the impact of coronavirus on fragile countries”, Opinion & Analysis, September 25th). She observes that Ireland has 100 times more doctors per person than South Sudan, one of the target countries.

The World Health Organisation Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel deplores such practices, yet Ireland continues to recruit doctors from developing countries. With 41.1 per cent foreign-born doctors, Ireland tops this particular league of shame in the EU. Africa contributes 28 per cent of these doctors, and Pakistan supplies a further 20 per cent. Ms Bennett remarks that Ireland is proud of its contribution to international development. The greatest gift we could give to developing countries is to stop stealing their doctors. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.