Irish insurance reform

Sir, – The announcement by the European Commission of a formal investigation into aspects of the Irish insurance industry will be welcomed by its hard- pressed customers, particularly car-owners whose premiums have risen up to 70 per cent in recent years.

Insurance Ireland, the industry’s representative body, faces the prospect of a large fine (possibly running into millions of euro) if the investigation goes against it.

If so, I hope the Government will not impose another unfair levy on the hard-pressed taxpayers to dig out the private insurance industry. – Yours etc,

FRANK RUSSELL,

Ballyvaughan,

Co Clare.