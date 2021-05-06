Sir, – How many birds can one Minister fell with one policy stone? The prescient, ambitious, far-seeing and problem-solving Thomas Byrne, the Minister of State for European Affairs, acting on Government concerns about waning Irish influence in the EU, is “to steer graduates towards EU jobs to combat ‘demographic cliff’” (Business, May 4th).

The strategy is to place “50 graduates into secure EU jobs by 2030 . . . increasing the rate to five hires per year”.

Graduate unemployment solved, influence guaranteed, top jobs secured.

We can’t accuse this Government of lacking ambition. – Yours, etc,

TOMÁS FINN,

Cappataggle,

Ballinasloe, Co Galway.