Irish Defence Forces for EU battle group

Sir, – It is welcome news that the Defence Forces are to be part of the EU battle group from next July, subject to Dáil approval (Marie O’Halloran, Home News, June 25th). These types of mission give the Defence Forces the opportunity to train alongside other EU forces and develop interoperability between forces.

The EU has been good for Ireland and participation in such missions by the Defence Forces can only be good for overall morale and experience.

Hopefully the current crisis that the Defence Forces find themselves in, in relation to pay and conditions might be resolved by then. – Yours, etc,

CONOR HOGARTY,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.