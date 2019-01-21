Irish citizens in the North

Sir, – In this centenary year of the first Dáil might I suggest that The Irish Times adopt a policy of referring not to Northern nationalists or worse yet to Catholics but simply to Irish citizens when reporting on Northern issues?

We are not all nationalists, adhering like any group of people to varying political philosophies and religious beliefs. What we have in common is a desire to play a full and meaningful role in shaping the future of the Irish nation to which we belong. The Belfast Agreement upholds the legitimacy of that aspiration. The Irish Times could, by adopting a simple editorial line, embody that aspect of the Belfast Agreement. – Yours, etc,

PAUL LAUGHLIN,

Culmore,

Co Derry.