Sir, – Our letter of April 10th inadvertently misquoted Prof Nathan Hill (March 29th). The phrase “non-Han Chinese peoples” did not in fact feature in Prof Hill’s original letter.

The relevant sentence in our letter should read: “Universities like MUC were founded to serve the educational and research needs of the country’s non-Chinese peoples”, as Prof Hill rightly states. – Yours, etc,

CAITRÍONA

NÍ DHÚILL,

Cork;

JULIA C SCHNEIDER,

Aachen, Germany.