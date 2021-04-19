Irish birds on the endangered list

Sir, – I am one of your many readers who over the past year has grown far more appreciative of our Irish birds – daily visitors to my garden and fantastic companions in a year of isolation. Reading “Irish birds more endangered than ever, report finds” (News, April 15th) makes me hope that some of our politicians have also shared my recent appreciation and respond with genuine leadership.

A multilateral approach from all sectors, including agriculture, forestry and fisheries is needed immediately to save our birds from the endangered list. – Yours, etc,

ROSS McCARTHY,

Sligo.