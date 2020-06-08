Irish America and Irish history

Sir, – Gerry Adams has said that Irish America “has played a key role in all the big moments in the history of this small island of Ireland” (News, June 6th). I look forward to an erudite exposition by Mr Adams of Irish America’s role in the mission of St Patrick, the Battle of Clontarf, Strongbow’s invasion, the Flight of the Earls and the Williamite wars. I fear that we cannot expect him to say anything about Irish America’s links with the IRA; of such matters Mr Adams is, as all the world knows, entirely ignorant. – Yours, etc,

CDC ARMSTRONG,

Belfast.