Irish Aid and Mozambique

Sir, – With reference to your recent editorial on Mozambique (“The Irish Times view on attacks in Mozambique: terrorism’s long reach”, Opinion & Analysis, April 7th), your readers will wish to be aware that the Government of Ireland, through the Irish Aid programme, is closely engaged in responding to the humanitarian needs of the affected population in Cabo Delgado province, including Palma town, the site of the most recent attacks.

Mozambique is now the second largest recipient of Ireland’s bilateral overseas development aid, with significant support to the education and health sectors in particular.

Our commitment to the Mozambican people was evident in Ireland’s speedy humanitarian response to two devastating cyclones in 2019, and over the last year through our role in supporting Mozambique’s Covid-19 response.

Ireland has also become a trusted partner in Mozambique’s ongoing peace process.

Since the conflict in Cabo Delgado began in 2017, Ireland has moved to provide increasing humanitarian support to those Mozambicans whose lives have been so dreadfully affected.

In the last year alone, almost 600,000 people have been displaced by the violence, almost half of whom are children, and the humanitarian situation is now critical.

In 2020, Ireland provided €4.8 million to UN and NGO partners on the ground, and our embassy in Maputo continues to play a key role in ensuring the effective coordination of humanitarian efforts.

Ireland has also been closely engaged with EU efforts to support Mozambique to respond to this situation. We are committed to working in partnership with Mozambique as it collaborates with regional and international partners to ensure this does not become a forgotten crisis. – Yours, etc,

COLM BROPHY TD,

Minister of State

for Overseas Development

and Diaspora,

Department

of Foreign Affairs,

Iveagh House, Dublin 2.