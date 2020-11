Sir, – Can there be one Irish accent? Every few miles in Ireland there is a variation in the accent. Actors playing an Irish character would need to focus on one locality and learn that accent in order to sound authentic. – Yours, etc,

MARY DALY,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14 .

Sir, – In fairness, Christopher Walken’s accent in the trailer for Wild Mountain Thyme was actually a creditable effort. – Yours, etc,

MARY KEANE,

Wicklow.