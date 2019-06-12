Ireland, Scotland and Rockall

Sir, – As the Rockall crisis unfolds, I could not help reflecting on the career of the late Seán Dublin Bay Loftus.

More than 40 years ago by deed poll he added “Rockall” to his already formidable list of names, and indeed stood for the European Parliament using that title. I number myself among those misguided voters who did not take him seriously.

Did he not warn us of the pernicious plans of our nearest neighbour to deprive us of one of our few offshore possessions? Would we listen when, as our first “green”, he waged his forlorn campaign?

The seagulls are coming home to roost now. – Yours, etc,

Fr IGGY O’DONOVAN,

Fethard,

Co Tipperary.

Sir, – Scotland is a part of the UK , the UK is a member of the EU, and the EU has a fisheries policy to which both Ireland and the UK subscribe, therefore Ireland, which has been assigned a fish quota in the Rockall area, is legally entitled to fish there.

The Scottish government has designs on achieving independence from the UK and remaining in the EU. It should therefore act in accordance with the law of the UK and the EU and not on the basis of short-term partisan local politics. If Scotland wishes to be taken seriously as a potential independent state, it needs to obey the law and learn the art of diplomacy. – Yours, etc,

HUGH PIERCE,

Celbridge,

Co Kildare.

Sir, – Let’s backstop Rockall. – Yours, etc,

CONOR McMAHON,

Clonskeagh,

Dublin 14.