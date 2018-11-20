Ireland’s victory over All Blacks

Sir, – I would suggest it is in the national interest that a “backstop” is immediately agreed upon that will ensure that Joe Schmidt stays on in Irish rugby by signing a new contract.

Any overtures by the New Zealand Rugby Union will be met with a “no deal is better than a bad deal” strategy. – Yours, etc,

GRAEME McLEAN,

Cork.

Sir, – It is extraordinary to see two small nations from opposite sides of the world, each in most affairs overshadowed by larger neighbours, playing rugby at a level few on the planet could match.

New Zealand are deservedly the number one team and they put in a strong performance, but Ireland came away deserving the win after a cracking contest.

Not least among the positives for Ireland is that in a game where there were so many outstanding individual performances, the crucial factor that led to victory was the way the players worked together as a team. – Yours, etc,

COLIN WALSH,

Templeogue,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – Alone It Stands? Not anymore. – Yours, etc,

LISA HOWLEY,

Greystones,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – Now can we please put away those ancient tapes of Munster beating the All Blacks? – Yours, etc,

JOHN K ROGERS,

Ballydorey,

Rathowen,

Co Westmeath.

Sir, – I must congratulate you on the fantastic “up to the minute” live-blog reporting of Patrick Madden on The Irish Times website.

I almost felt that I was in the Aviva.

I am sure I could hear the roars from here! – Yours, etc,

AUDREY KASSELIS,

Lourdes,

France.

Sir, – Great Sports supplement on Monday in terms of articles and photographs.

You rose to the occasion. It’s a keeper! – Yours, etc,

PATRICIA O’RIORDAN,

Dublin 8.

Sir, – Having read Mary Hannigan’s TV View column (“Was Donal Lenihan the real man of the match?”, November 19th), I nominate her “Woman of the Match” for her peerless description of such a monumental event. – Yours, etc,

ROSARY COX,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – Now that I have got my breath back, all I can say is, “Lads, ye were brilliant!” – Yours, etc,

JM DUNNE,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.