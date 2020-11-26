Ireland’s tax policy and the UN

Sir, – May I ask why the Irish Government continues to fund NGOs that actively lobby at international bodies against Government policy?

Sorley McCaughey’s article effectively blames the Government for the plight of certain countries’ mismanagement of their own economies (“Irish tax policy is now a human rights issue for the UN”, Opinion & Analysis, November 25th).

I have little doubt that the one-worlders and open borders for everyone people at the UN will of course find something to pin on Ireland as an advanced western democracy.

It’s a lot easier than pointing the finger to where it needs to be pointed; at the venal, corrupt and kleptocratic cabals that run those countries. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.