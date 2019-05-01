Ireland’s peat and England’s gardens

Sir, – Caroline Lewis tells us us that ,“Every year an area the size of the Curragh is shaved off, loaded on to lorries and quietly shipped to the United Kingdom and Europe. More than half of the compost used in the UK’s 27 million gardens comes from the bogs of Ireland” (“English country gardens are blooming at Ireland’s expense”, Opinion & Analysis, April 29th).

Perhaps the singers of a once popular song, If We Only Had Old Ireland Over Here, got their wish. – Yours, etc,

PÁDRAIG

McGINN,

Carrick-on-Shannon,

Co Leitrim.