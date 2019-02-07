Sir, – There were indeed missing fathers, but there was no “epidemic of immaculate conceptions” when pregnant women were sent to the Magdalene laundries (“Let’s talk about Ireland’s missing Magdalene men”, Opinion & Analysis, February 6th).

Derek Scally has confused the Catholic doctrine of the Immaculate Conception of Mary (Muire gan smál; Mary without stain) with the unrelated belief in the virgin birth of Jesus. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Vienna.

Sir, – Congratulations to Derek Scally on writing about a subject that we all knew about but are very slow to articulate.

Yes, these men should have always been made to be accountable instead of leading lives were that were so out of sync with the female that carried their child.

They should bow their heads in shame. – Yours, etc,

ANN MARIE

McMAHON,

Sandymount,

Dublin 4.