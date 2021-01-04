Sir, – Whether wind turbines are an appalling vista or not (Letters, December 31st), they do at least make some small contribution to Ireland’s energy needs without adding to greenhouse gas emissions. In 2019, wind energy accounted for 5.9 per cent of the country’s total energy needs.

If we want to make more rapid progress on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we should focus on the energy demand side to at least the same extent as we do on wind energy.

Energy consumption by private cars in 2019 was almost 2½ times greater than the energy produced by wind.

A combination of road pricing and continued home working would do more to reduce emissions than much if not all of the planned offshore wind farms.

It might also be a good idea to stop building data centres for which we have no guaranteed source of renewable energy. – Yours etc.

