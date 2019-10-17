Ireland’s energy needs

Sir, – Tony Lowes, of Friends of the Irish Environment (Letters, October 15th), should know that the Grove hydrogen fuel cell produced by the Grove Hydrogen Automotive Company in Wuhan, China, is not the Grove cell, an early battery, invented in 1839 by Sir William Grove and long since abandoned.

It was the safety issue following a massive hydrogen filling station explosion in Norway which caused Hyundai and Toyota to freeze sales of hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, not evil fossil-fuel firms or nuclear companies. – Yours, etc,

PETER O’NEILL,

Dublin 16.