Sir, – Instead of spending €1 billion to import French nuclear power through an undersea interconnector, which will take 10 years to construct, why not have our own nuclear power station? To combat climate change, China plans to open 400 nuclear reactors by 2050.

Currently, it takes the Chinese five years to build one from scratch at a cost of €1.8 billion.

I’m sure they could spare us one. – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.