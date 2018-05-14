Ireland’s Call

Sir, – I do hope Joseph Edward Kelly’s view (Letters, May 8th) is not indicative of widespread Irish nationalist thinking. In the event of a United Ireland ever coming about, certain accommodations will need to be made available to the million or so unionists who will (perhaps somewhat reluctantly) join us.

In this house of many mansions, it seems that Mr Kelly is only prepared to offer a rather sparsely furnished room? “My way or the highway” is hardly a seductive overture. – Yours, etc,

PJ MALONEY,

Kilbeggan,

Co Westmeath.