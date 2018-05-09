Ireland's Call

Sir, – I am amazed that Joseph Edward Kelly (Letters, May 4th) appears not to grasp that Ireland is made up of two parts, the Republic and Northern Ireland. Each has their own anthem.

He might prefer if the team representing the whole of the island of Ireland were split into two, given that he is happy to tell players “to go elsewhere” if they don’t accept one anthem over another.

For my part, I am proud that the Irish rugby team represents all of the country without any divisions.

As for imagining an English side standing for anything other than God Save the Queen, it’s not necessary. At the recent Commonwealth Games the anthem chosen to be played for the English teams was Jerusalem. – Yours, etc,

DECLAN HIGGINS,

London, England.