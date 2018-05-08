Ireland’s Call?

Sir, – I’m in complete agreement with Tim Pat Coogan when he calls for the Irish national anthem to be played at international rugby matches (Letters, May 4th).

We waited 800 years to get to a point where we could take our place among the nations of the world. Every other nation has that right, why not us? Ireland means Ireland and if you pull on that green jersey then you should be prepared to stand for our national anthem at home and abroad. Ireland’s band of faithful supporters and the nation as a whole deserve nothing less.

I suggest that if player do not accept this, then they are entitled to go elsewhere. I cringe every time I hear the other (“Come the day . . .”), it has nothing to do with Ireland (no disrespect to the author).

Can you imagine an English side standing for anything other than “God Save the Queen”? – Yours, etc,

JOSEPH EDWARD KELLY,

Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.