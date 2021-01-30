Ireland as a transit zone

Sir, – The UK has suspended all direct flights from Portugal due to the Covid surge there and in Spain. Yet RTÉ News interviewed a number of people arriving from Lisbon into Dublin airport this week. They were on the land side of arrivals, so had gone through immigration control. They admitted they were travelling on to the UK, by what means was not specified, possibly by ferry. So Dublin has now become a transit point for air traffic from Portugal (and, by extension, from Brazil and from Spain) into the UK, as well as a final destination point from those countries. What kind of logic does that display in our feeble attempts to close the stable door on international traffic from countries and regions with high Covid levels? – Yours, etc,

DONAL DENHAM,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.