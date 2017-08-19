Ireland and nuclear research

Sir, – Kevin O’Sullivan’s report on Senator Colm Burke’s discussion on the question of Ireland’s membership of Cern (European Organisation for Nuclear Research ) with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reflects a campaign that has run for over five decades (“Failure to join Cern means State ‘losing out’ on research contracts”, News, August 16th).

In 2015, we were told that the Innovation 2020 Strategy for Science would explore the options for membership. Must Irish researchers, engineers and technologists continue to miss out on participation in one of the world’s greatest scientific collaborations as they have done for two generations?

The annual fee of €10 million is justified,considering the major boost it would give to Ireland and the opportunities it would provide for Irish companies to compete for major contracts.

I wish Senator Burke well in his efforts to include the necessary funding in the October budget. – Yours, etc,

DENIS O’SULLIVAN, MRIA

Dublin 18.