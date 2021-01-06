Iran has questions to answer

Sir, – The Iranian ambassador’s rather disingenuous portrayal of the assassinated Gen Qassem Soleimani as an apparently nice man who never did anything wrong (Letters, January 4th), and of how Iran is fighting terrorism, managed to omit any mention of Iran’s shooting down of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752 at Tehran Airport a few days after the assassination. That act took 176 lives, including those of many Canadians. – Yours, etc,

MARTIN CREGG-GUINAN,

Vancouver,

Canada.