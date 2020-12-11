Iran and Covid-19 vaccines

Sir, – I was angered and dismayed to read of the Trump administration’s actions in hampering Iran from buying Covid-19 vaccines (“Iran accuses US of thwarting its efforts to acquire coronavirus vaccines”, World, December 8th) .This nation has the highest infection rate in the Middle East and has seen 50,000 of its people die from the disease. Iran has also been deprived of medications for heart and kidney disease, diabetes and cancer. In the name of our common humanity , I beg the powers that be to reverse this cruel and destructive policy and to show the world that that generosity and big-heartedness which the world so admires America for is still alive and well.

A nation becomes truly great to the extent that it cares for its brothers and sisters in need. – Yours, etc,

ARTHUR BURKE,

Newbridge,

Co Kildare.