Investment in childcare

Sir, – It is, without question, vitally important to invest in quality childcare, as Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty has pointed out (“Means testing of children’s allowance not on cards, says Minister”, News, June 5th).

I do hope, however, she remembers that childcare takes many forms, and is not just provided by creches.

Childcare subsidies paid directly to institutions do not always benefit parents. Any childcare supports should be offered instead directly to the parents to enable them to make the best childcare choice for their family at that time, including the option of having a parent staying at home. – Yours, etc,

CATHERINE WALSH,

Stay at Home

Parents Association,

Templeogue, Dublin 6W.