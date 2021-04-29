Inter-county travel

Sir, – It’s time for the Government to acknowledge those many families whose parents, grandparents and wider family live in a different county. My children have not seen their grandparents or their cousins for over eight months.

We need to be trusted to visit them safely while observing all current public health guidelines. Not everyone has the luxury of a quick visit to the local park to meet their loved ones. We have no patience left when our Taoiseach asks us to “bear with us for just a little longer”. – Yours, etc,

MARIA KING,

Dublin 22.