Integrated education

Sir, – The recent council and European elections in Northern Ireland have shown that increasing numbers of people do not wish to vote orange or green or to have to define themselves as unionist or nationalist. More and more of us want non-sectarian politics. Why should we still have segregated schools?

For years polls have showed that the majority of parents would like their children to attend integrated schools rather than to go to schools regarded as Catholic or Protestant, but the majority of pupils are still in separate education systems.

Children learning together will grow up appreciating different cultural traditions and be able to contribute to a fairer non-segregated society.

Separate education systems are costly, leading to school budgets being cut.

It is up to parents to come together to work to transform their schools to integrated status. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET

MARSHALL,

Belfast.