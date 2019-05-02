Sir, – Neil McDonnell, the chief executive of ISME (Letters, April 26th) articulates concern at the current outrageous levels of insurance premiums, and notes the role played by the legal profession. But he should also bear in mind that the Government collects 5 per cent in levies on each premium.

Has anyone asked how much is currently in this “compensation” fund, how it is administered, and how long more must we bear this levy?

If the Government had any interest in relieving the pressure on premiums, it is surely not unreasonable to expect a moratorium in applying this levy. – Yours, etc,

EAMONN BRAIDEN,

Athlone,

Co Westmeath.