Sir, – On Wednesday, I received notification from my car insurance company that it is crediting my bank account with €30 in recognition of lower claims as a result of Covid-19. Happy days. Separately, I received notification of my annual insurance policy renewal. Despite no changes to my policy or circumstances for at least the last five years, my annual premium is to increase by €47. – Yours, etc,

TOM McELLIGOTT,

Tournageehy,

Listowel,

Co Kerry.