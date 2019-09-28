Inheriting problems

Sir, – Congratulations to our younger generation for the impressive demonstrations in support of action on climate change and against the Government’s climate inaction policy.

There is another issue which is worthy of action by the next generation.

Our national debt is currently in excess of €220 billion, with no indication from any party in the Dáil that we should even make a start on repaying any of it. On the contrary, all the talk is of increasing it, which is another way of saying let’s pass this enormous millstone on to the next generation. Leo Varadkar is even talking about tax cuts. How selfish is that?

This generation has played a major role in creating, or exacerbating, both problems. It’s well past time we started acting a little less selfishly. – Yours, etc,

BILL POWER,

Tramore,

Co Waterford.