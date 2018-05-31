Indulgences for visit of Pope Francis

Sir,– Apparently indulgences are to be available for attendance in Croke Park in August.

Will they be plenary for the Cusack and partial for the Hill?

Having been to Croker a zillion times, I should be in credit when turning up at the turnstiles at the Pearly Gates. – Yours, etc,

COLM O’ROURKE,

Dublin 3.

Sir, – How do you measure time in eternity? – Yours, etc,

EDMUND J FRENCH,

Dalkey, Co Dublin.

Sir, – Will partial indulgences only be granted to those who have paid their television licence fee? – Yours, etc,

GEMMA McCROHAN,

Ballinteer, Dublin 16.

Sir, – Campaigning against the Eighth Amendment in 1983, as part of the Dublin Rape Crisis Collective outside the polling station on Gardiner Street, I was blessed by a priest who hoped I would not spend too long in purgatory. Now we are told to go to confession if we voted Yes, but if we attend Pope Francis’s event all will be forgiven. Who really believes this superstitious nonsense? The Catholic Church should stop digging. – Yours, etc.

MARY QUINLAN,

Dublin 3.