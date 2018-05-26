Indulgences and visit of Pope Francis

Sir, – Following the announcement that Pope Francis intends to issue plenary indulgences to those of the faithful who attend his ceremonies during his forthcoming visit to Ireland (News, May 25th), may I advise those attendees to be aware of the predations of touts who sell fake indulgences outside the grounds and ever more frequently online.

These are inevitably valueless and will have absolutely no effect on the remission of time spent in purgatory or, indeed, the other place. – Yours, etc,

GERRY WALKER,

Tinahely,

Co Wicklow.

Sir, – As someone who dabbles in the trade, I read with interest the article on Pope Francis granting an indulgence to those who take part in the World Meeting of Families. Apparently those who avail of the said indulgence will get a “remission of the temporal punishment due to sin”. Also the dead in purgatory may be freed or have their period there reduced.

Having carefully examined my conscience, I am pleased to announce that I am blessedly free from all trace of sin at this time.

However, should I avail of the papal offer, I am wondering if I could use this indulgence as a bargaining chip with the Lord against sins I intend to commit in the future. – Yours, etc,

Fr IGGY O’DONOVAN,

Fethard,

Co Tipperary.