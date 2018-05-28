Sir, – Fr. Iggy O’Donovan (May 26th) is still not to be silenced. His latest few lines on the above subject, although in very bad taste, including his phrase “as someone who dabbles in the trade”, begs some comment. As an ordinary Catholic, I understand exactly the difference between plenary and partial indulgences. I would have thought that Fr Iggy would also share this knowledge; but no, judging by what he says, inter alia, that he is without sin. Are we in the presence of God here? – Yours, etc,

JOE O’BRIEN,

Knocklyon,

Dublin 16.