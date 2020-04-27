Indoor voice wins approval

Sir, – Mary Lou McDonald’s distinctive rhetorical tone was absent during her discussion with Ryan Tubridy on the Late Late Show about her recent harrowing infection with Covid-19.

For those few moments she “talked shop” when Mr Tubridy asked her about government formation there was, perhaps, a hint of that other sharper combative voice, but thankfully it never took hold.

To my ears, the warmer and less strident voice is the more convincing. – Yours, etc,

COLMAN DOONEY,

Clontarf,

Dublin 3.