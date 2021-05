Sir, – It is reported in your newspaper that new guidelines for the resumption of hospitality will put a 105-minute time limit on indoor dining.

A busy restaurant that might ordinarily accommodate 100 diners over two sittings for evening meals might now aim to accommodate 150 diners over three sittings or perhaps 200 diners over four sittings.

Is the idea to increase the number of people dining indoors or to decrease it? – Yours, etc,

REAMONN O’LUAN,

Churchtown,

Dublin 14.