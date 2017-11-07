Sir, – I see that the Taoiseach has said that the Acting Garda Commissioner must move to ensure “individual accountability” in the breath-test scandal.

Surely he knows by now that we don’t do “individual accountability” in this country?

We do reviews, inquiries, commissions and tribunals and discover “systemic failures” and problems with the “culture” of organisations – always finding “what” rather than “who” was responsible. – Yours, etc,

TONY BURKE,

Baldoyle,

Dublin 13.