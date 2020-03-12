Sir, – The Indian Embassy (Letters, March 11th) labels your editorial (March 9th) on India’s Citizenship Amendment Act as “inflammatory” and “totally unacceptable”, arguing the Act is “entirely in line with India’s international human rights obligations”. It is curious then that the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has described the Act as “fundamentally discriminatory in nature”, while the US Commission on International Religious Freedom criticised the Act as a “dangerous turn in the wrong direction”, which “specifically excludes Muslims”. Rather than dismissing opposing views as “totally unacceptable”, India’s government should listen to the international community, repeal this discriminatory law, and end its disgraceful human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir. – Yours, etc,

RONAN Ó FATHAIGH,

Amsterdam,

The Netherlands.