Independents and government

A chara, – Reports that some Independent TDs are angered by comparisons with the late Jackie Healy-Rae are surprising.

Jackie Healy-Rae, among others, was a very astute and influential Independent TD who solidly supported three coalitions led by Fianna Fáil, without ever entertaining notions of sitting around a cabinet table or writing a programme for government.

His success was gauged by the results he delivered for his constituency, through deals he agreed with the taoiseach and the special access to ministers that was facilitated for him.

As I understand it, a similar formula is on offer from the three party leaders now.

Any Independents with an ounce of sense should jump at the chance. – Is mise,

DAVID CARROLL,

Dublin 2.