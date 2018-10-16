Sir, – In this the centenary year of female suffrage, the recent commemoration in Ilfracombe at the graveside of pioneering feminist, Anna Parnell, was timely and appropriate (“Miriam Lord’s Week”, October 13th). Well done to all concerned.

Just for the record, the marble plaque on her headstone bearing the eloquent inscription “the best form of independence . . . independence of the mind” was placed there by the Parnell Society in 2002 and not 1912. On that occasion, a beech sapling from Avondale, the Parnell ancestral home, was planted. I am happy to report that it is now a vigorous tree. – Yours, etc,

PAURIC TRAVERS,

Chairman,

Parnell Society,

Dublin 13.