Sir, – Your headline states: “Oil prices soar to three-decade highs after attacks halve Saudi output” (September 16th). Oil increased from about $60 to $66 at the time the headline was written, a price last seen on July 10th this year, not three decades ago. The rate of price increase has not been seen since the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait in 1990, but this is not the same as the price. – Yours, etc,

JAMES MAHON,

Dublin 11.