Sir, – In reply to Cormac Meehan’s letter (May 25th), one might add that businesses and institutions could stop using the trite “We apologise for any inconvenience caused” and more appropriately and contritely say “We apologise for the inconvenience caused”. After all, they are presumably actually apologising to those concerned! – Yours, etc,

JOE CLEARY,

Ringsend,

Dublin 2.