Sir, –So many people, from Irish politicians to a Polish saint, are being pilloried for things they wrote in their youth that I think, if I decide to run for public office, I will ask my old school to return any old essays of mine they may still have in storage, in case something I wrote as a teenager will be resurrected and will offend people’s sensibilities in today’s world. – Yours, etc,

PAVEL MARIANSKI,

Dungarvan, Co Waterford.