In times of necessity

Sir, – Let us promise never to take excuses from politicians ever again as to why our health service cannot be fixed, why our housing and homelessness crisis cannot be sorted, or why any nurse should feel forced to move abroad for monetary considerations or improved staff levels and working conditions.

We’ve shown that when a crisis occurs, we have it within our own hands to respond collectively.

When they say there is an immovable object, remind them that we are an unstoppable force. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CURRAN,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.