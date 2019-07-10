Sir, – I am surprised that Breda O’Brien’s suggestion that the identities dominating public discourse “whether on the left or the right, are deeply shaped by the indoctrination of a global capitalism” has not been the subject of vigorous contradiction from at least one end of the political spectrum (“Being religious is now a countercultural identity”, Opinion & Analysis, July 6th).

Whatever your columnist’s distaste for what she views as rampant individualism and irreligion, surely it is at least somewhat unfair to characterise all of the political left as being in thrall to global capitalism, without any particular elaboration of that point. – Yours, etc,

CHRISTOPHER

McMAHON,

Oxford,

United Kingdom.