Sir, – That was a fabulous photograph (Stephen Collins, May 31st) of people “diving and swimming” at the Vico, one of south Dublin’s most popular bathing locations, and one can clearly see that “the powers that be” have not maintained the diving board or painted the rusty railings! Would it be that difficult or costly for the local council to review and properly maintain the location annually? – Yours, etc,

NIALL RINGROSE,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.